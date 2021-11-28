Pep Guardiola already knows who he wants to coach when he leaves Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has been discussing his future in comments carried by Marca. The Catalan, currently in charge of Premier League champions Manchester City, has revealed that when he leaves his current position he’d like to take charge of a national team.

“I’d love to, I’ve already said that when I finish here I’d like to lead a team at the World Cup,” Guardiola said. “But it’s not easy to find one. There are few positions. So I’d like to, but if that doesn’t happen I’ll coach clubs, which would be no problem. But in England, being here, I think it will only ever be Manchester City, even if I were to go back to City should they want me. I wouldn’t coach any other club in England aside from this one.”

Guardiola was appointed by City in the summer of 2016, and is contracted to the English club until the summer of 2023. He’s widely considered to be one of the finest football minds to have ever graced our game. City currently sit third in the Premier League, three points behind pace-setters Chelsea. They’ve already won Champions League Group A, relegating the mighty Paris Saint-Germain to second place.

Guardiola began his coaching career with Barcelona B in the summer of 2007, taking them to Segunda before taking the reins of the first team the following year. He led them to the treble in his first season, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League in one fell swoop. He enjoyed three more gloriously successful seasons at Camp Nou before joining Bayern Munich and then City, tasting victory with both clubs.