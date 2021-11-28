Isco set to leave Real Madrid this coming January transfer window

Isco’s future doesn’t look like it’s at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Andalusian playmaker has barely featured under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid this season, and according to Mundo Deportivo the Spanish club are open to allowing him to leave in this coming January transfer market. His contract expires in the summer.

There was a little confusion last weekend, when Isco was warming up at Los Carmenes during Madrid’s clash with Granada. After Ancelotti chose to call on other players during the game, Isco lost his temper and refused to continue warming up. To defuse the situation, Ancelotti then brought him on.

The word on the street at Valdebebas is that Isco’s application in training has also fallen, that the 29-year-old believes he’s not going to get chances under Ancelotti no matter what he does. He’s featured for just 175 minutes so far in 2021/22.

There are a number of suitors interested in acquiring him. In the Premier League, Arsenal are attentive. Back home in La Liga, Real Betis and Sevilla are credited with serious interest. All three options would offer Isco significantly more game-time than he’s currently earning at the Santiago Bernabeu.