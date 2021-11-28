Espanyol beat high-flying Real Sociedad 1-0 at the RCDE Stadium

Real Sociedad suffered a 1-0 defeat on the road this Sunday afternoon, losing to Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium. Yangel Herrera scored the decisive goal in the 77th minute to put a dent in La Real’s nascent title bid.
FINAL! FINAAAAAL! Els tres punts es queden a casa!
💙🤍💙🤍💙🤍#RCDE | #EspanyolRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/jWv3IGKYt6
— RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) November 28, 2021
In truth, it was always going to be unlikely that the Basque side were going to be able to keep pace with Real Madrid and build a genuine title challenge, especially when one considers their Europa League campaign.
But the nature of the defeat will hurt – La Real are now third in La Liga, level on points with Atletico Madrid and one behind Madrid. They’ll fall to fourth if Sevilla avoid defeat to Madrid later tonight.
🔚 Final.#EspanyolRealSociedad | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/2YorSOIxcI
— Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) November 28, 2021
As for Espanyol, victory leaves them ninth in the league table, level on points with Athletic Club and just three behind city rivals Barcelona. They’re enjoying a fine first season back in the top flight after securing promotion last campaign.