Espanyol beat high-flying Real Sociedad 1-0 at the RCDE Stadium

Real Sociedad suffered a 1-0 defeat on the road this Sunday afternoon, losing to Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium. Yangel Herrera scored the decisive goal in the 77th minute to put a dent in La Real’s nascent title bid.

In truth, it was always going to be unlikely that the Basque side were going to be able to keep pace with Real Madrid and build a genuine title challenge, especially when one considers their Europa League campaign.

But the nature of the defeat will hurt – La Real are now third in La Liga, level on points with Atletico Madrid and one behind Madrid. They’ll fall to fourth if Sevilla avoid defeat to Madrid later tonight.

As for Espanyol, victory leaves them ninth in the league table, level on points with Athletic Club and just three behind city rivals Barcelona. They’re enjoying a fine first season back in the top flight after securing promotion last campaign.