Carlo Ancelotti hails extraordinary Vinicius Jr after Sevilla winner

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed the impact of Vinicius Jr as the Brazilian international sealed a 2-1 win over Sevilla.

Los Blancos secured a four point lead at the top of the table with a key win over their title rivals in the Spanish capital despite an underwhelming performance from the hosts.

Rafa Mir put the visitors 1-0 up in the opening stages before Karim Benzema pounced on an error to equalise for Ancelotti’s side.

However, despite the home side looking set to drop points in the final stages, Vini Jr burst off the wing to hammer home an incredible winner.

This latest goal brings the 21-year-old up to 11 goals in all competitions so far in 2021/22 as part of a deadly partnership with Benzema and Ancelotti was full of praise for him at full time.

“He is extraordinary. He is a player who has something special about his feet and his physique,” as per reports Marca.

“What surprises me about Vini is the quality he has in scoring that goal.

“His quality in one-on-one situations is very strong, but what is surprising is the quality of his goals.

“He’s shown quality but it’s one more step to be one of the best in the world.

“The important thing is to be focused and to be effective in the game.”

The win increases Real Madrid’s advantage at the top of the table, with Ancelotti’s side next in action at home to Athletic Club in midweek, before a top of the table clash with Real Sociedad next weekend.

