Atletico Madrid cruise to 4-1 win at Cadiz

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have moved up to second in the table overnight as they cruised to a 4-1 win at Cadiz.

Diego Simeone’s side took their time to click into gear in Andalucia with four second half goals powering them over the line.

Los Rojiblancos dominated from the start in this one with Antoine Griezmann’s scuffed effort hitting the post and Luis Suarez volleying a great chance over the bar.

However, Atletico’s pressure began to prove decisive after the restart as Thomas Lemar got ahead of his man to nod home Yannick Carrasco’s cross.

Thomas Lemar fires Atleti in front! 🔥 A great cross finished off with a simple header from the Frenchman ⚪ pic.twitter.com/LwakJBafEN — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) November 28, 2021

That eased the pressure on the visitors in the final stages as Griezmann swept home Marcos Llorente’s cross and Angel Correa finished off a fantastic team move.

Anthony Lozano’s freak goal did offer Cadiz a glimmer of hope in the final minutes before Matheus Cunha wrapped it up in added time.

Atletico now face Mallorca at home in league action next weekend with Cadiz away at Villa de Fortuna in Copa de Rey action in midweek.

