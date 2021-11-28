Arsenal fans are beginning to question the performances of Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has begun to draw criticism from Arsenal fans according to Football London, with several claiming the Norwegian playmaker is overrated and that it was a mistake to have signed him. The London club paid Real Madrid £31.5m for him during the summer after having him on loan for half of last season.

Odegaard has made eleven appearances in the Premier League this campaign and contributed just a single assist, as well as contributing an assist in his one League Cup appearance. Arsenal are performing well under Mikel Arteta – they’re currently fifth in the league table, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.

Odegaard is still just 22, but it seems as though he’s been around forever. He came through the youth system at Stromsgodset before famously joining Madrid at the age of 16. He struggled to earn many first-team minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu, however, and made the move to Arsenal after loan spells with Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad.