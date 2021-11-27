Xavi hails Barcelona’s ‘thermometer’ Sergio Busquets ahead of Villarreal clash

Barcelona boss Xavi has hailed club captain Sergio Busquets as a vital figure within his squad.

Xavi has been reunited with his former midfield partner this season after returning to the club as Ronald Koeman’s replacement this month.

Despite wholesale changes at the Camp Nou since his 2015 departure, Busquets has remained as a cornerstone of the team, as the final member of the all star trio alongside Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

Lionel Messi’s summer exit promoted Busquets to skipper of Xavi’s young squad and the 33-year-old will be vital to the club’s plans in the coming months.

“He is a very intelligent player and he a fundamental part of the team”, as per reports from Marca.

“He is the team’s thermometer, he is fundamental for me, as a coach, and as a captain.”

However, despite his positivity on the Spanish international, Xavi hinted at his concern over a fifth booking of the season for the Barcelona No.5.

Barcelona head to Villarreal this weekend in Xavi’s third game at the helm with Busquets set to retain his starting place alongside Frenkie de Jong and Nico Gonzalez.