Xavi cracks Eric Cantona joke over January transfer plans

Barcelona boss Xavi was in light hearted mood when asked about his plans for the January transfer window.

La Blaugrana are expected to be active in the winter market, despite the ongoing financial issues at the club, with the former Spanish international set to be handed a budget to work with.

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany is in Manchester this week, sparking rumours over Premier League transfer targets.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou due to his reduced playing time at the Etihad Stadium in 2021.

However, Xavi was keeping his cards close to his chest over Alemany’s trip to Manchester, and what it means for his plans.

“(Who would I like from the city of Manchester) Cantona”, he joked during his press conference with Marca.

“The winter market will determine if we can sign players or not.

“We will see what we can do. It’s too early to talk about bringing players in.

“Tomorrow we have a game and we play a lot next month, that is what is important.”

Alongside potentially bringing in new signings, Xavi will also have key decisions to make over the futures of existing Barcelona players in 2022.

Xavi has insisted he wants to keep Ousmane Dembele at the Camp Nou, with the French international entering into the final months of his current deal in Catalonia.