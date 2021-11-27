Xavi comments on rumours that Frenkie de Jong and Riqui Puig could leave Barcelona

Xavi has shot down the rumours that Frenkie de Jong could leave Barcelona next summer according to comments carried by Fabrizio Romano. De Jong is probably the most valuable asset at Barcelona right now, and some had speculated that he could be sold to ease the club’s financial concerns. Bayern Munich and Manchester City have been credited with interest.

The Dutchman isn’t the only player linked with a move. Chelsea have been rumoured to like the cut of Gavi’s jib, while Riqui Puig has consistently been connected with a transfer elsewhere. “We need them [De Jong and Gavi] – they are not for sale at all,” Xavi said. “Selling them isn’t our idea. Riqui Puig is like another player in our team. We count on him.”

De Jong joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 from Ajax, after operating as the heartbeat of the excellent side that made it to the semi-final of the Champions League that year. Xavi is his third coach at Barcelona, and it’s fair to say that he’s struggled to hit the heights expected of him when he turned up at Camp Nou.

The 24-year-old does, however, have undoubted potential. Compared to positional peers across the previous 365 days, he’s ranked as an elite performer in measures including xA, npxG+A, passes attempted, passes completed, progressive carries, dribbles completed, touching in the attacking penalty area and progressive passes received per 90.