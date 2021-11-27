Barcelona La Liga

WATCH: Frenkie de Jong’s controversial goal puts Barcelona ahead at Villarreal

Frenkie de Jong has put Barcelona 1-0 in front in controversial style away at Villarreal.

Xavi is aiming to pick up successive La Liga wins away at El Madrigal as he looks to move La Blaugrana up the table in the coming weeks.

The Catalans dominated the opening 45 minutes with Gavi and Memphis Depay both wasting excellent chances to secure a breakthrough and Abde Ezzalzouli testing Geronimo Rulli.

However, despite looking set for a frustrating second period, Dutch star de Jong edged them in front on 50 minutes.

Referee Cesar Soto Grado originally ruled offside against the midfielder in the build up, but after a long VAR check lasting several minutes, the video assistant overruled him to award the goal.

The impressive Ezzalzouli created the chance as his run and cross was recycled back into the box by Jordi Alba on the opposite flank before de Jong bundled past Rulli.

