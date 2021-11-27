La Liga News

Real Madrid pair David Alaba and Fede Valverde passed fit to face Sevilla

Real Madrid have been boosted by some positive injury news ahead of their crunch clash with Sevilla tomorrow night.

Los Blancos overhauled Real Sociedad at the top of La Liga last weekend and a win over Julen Lopetegui’s visitors could increase their lead.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti has opted for just one change in his squad following their midweek Champions League win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid

Uruguayan international Fede Valverde is included with the midfielder in line for his first action since being forced off injured against Barcelona last month.

Alongside the return of Valverde, Ancelotti has also called up David Alaba after the Austrian star passed a late fitness test.

Ancelotti could stick with an unchanged starting XI against Sevilla, in the Spanish capital, after withdrawing a string of players in the closing stages against the Moldovans.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V SEVILLA

Courtois; Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Posted by

Tags Carlo Ancelotti David Alaba Fede Valverde Julen Lopetegui

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Abdulkadri Abdullah says:
    28th November 2021 at 11:15 am

    I think modric should be given some rest.He should be replaced by fede valverde.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.