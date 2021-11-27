Real Madrid aren’t considering a summer move for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has dreamed of joining Real Madrid for years, but the latest noises coming out of the Santiago Bernabeu is that the Spanish club aren’t interested in the Frenchman and have moved on to other targets according to Marca.

Pogba’s contract with Manchester United will expire this summer, but while Madrid appreciate the qualities he would bring they are keen to focus on renewing Luka Modric’s contract and reinforcing other positions.

Madrid’s vision for their midfield next season revolves around the continuation of their current trident – Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Modric – supplemented by young guns Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Antonio Blanco.

Pogba is an elite midfielder. Compared to positional peers across the previous 365 days, he ranks in at least the 80th percentile in 15 different key metrics. But he wouldn’t come cheap, and as has been well-documented the majority of Madrid’s financial might will be geared toward Kylian Mbappe.