Rayo Vallecano edge up to fifth after Valencia draw

Rayo Vallecano’s impressive start to the 2021/22 season has continued with a 1-1 draw at Valencia.

Andoni Iraola’s side have hit the ground running on their return to top flight football and this result brings them up to fifth in the La Liga table overnight.

Los Che had the better chances in the opening stages with Carlos Soler calmly blasting them ahead from the penalty spot on 18 minutes.

However, despite struggling to gain a foothold before the break, Rayo snatched an equaliser on 64 minutes as Isi Palazon reacted to a loose ball inside the box.

Both sides had chances to win it late on, as Stole Dimitrievski produced a fine stop from Soler, and Rayo substitute Andres Martin was denied by an offside flag.

A point for Jose Bordalas’ side nudges them up to ninth in the table, ahead of a midweek Copa del Rey trip to Utrillas, with Rayo away at Guijuelo.

Images via Getty Images