Paris Saint-Germain considering move for Vinicius if they lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Vinicius according to ABC and carried by Diario AS. The French club feel wounded by the likely departure of Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid, and want to launch a revenge operation. Vinicius, besides, is a player they’ve tracked for years, since he broke through at Flamengo.

Madrid, however, are loathe to part with an increasingly important player. The Brazilian has long been derided for his lack of composure in front of goal, but this season he’s contributed eight goals and three assists in 14 appearances in La Liga and two goals and five assists in five Champions League appearances.

Mbappe actually has the exact same numbers as Vinicius in the Champions League this season – two goals and five assists in five appearances. In Ligue 1, he’s contributed seven goals and seven assists in 13 appearances. His contract at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer.