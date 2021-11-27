Marc Cucurella admits he’d like to return to Barcelona some day

Marc Cucurella has revealed that he’d like to return to Barcelona at some point in his career. Cucurella joined Brighton for €18m from Getafe this past summer, but speaking to DAZN in comments carried by Diario Sport admitted he’s pained to have never played at Camp Nou as a Barcelona player.

“In the end, I was at Barcelona for many years and I can say it’s my home as well as my family’s home and my wife’s home, as she’s also from Barcelona,” Cucurella said. “It’s a thorn in my side that I made my first team debut but I never played at Camp Nou. I think that’s something I’d like to do before I retire.”

Brighton are flying high in the Premier League this season under the stewardship of Graham Potter, and sit ninth in the table. Cucurella has started every league match this campaign, accumulating 773 minutes so far in 2021/22. Potter has earned plaudits for his possession-focused, positive brand of football.

Cucurella was born in Alella, a small Catalan town, in 1998. He switched from Espanyol to Barcelona in 2012, debuting with Barcelona B four years later. He spent seasons on loan with Eibar and then Getafe before joining the latter in the summer of 2020. He’s earned one senior cap with Luis Enrique’s La Roja.