Manchester United may have just leap-frogged Real Madrid in the race for Erling Haaland

Manchester United’s decision to appoint Ralf Rangnick as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successor could give them an advantage in the race for Erling Haaland according to Diario Sport.

Rangnick was the man who brought the Norwegian marksman to Salzburg when he was in charge of Red Bull’s sporting direction, and rates him highly. Haaland is expected to be available for a fee in the region of €75m this summer.

United, of course, aren’t the only club interested in Haaland. All of Europe’s elite are, including Real Madrid. Florentino Perez’s great dream, it’s been claimed, is to have the Norwegian spearhead Madrid’s attack flanked by Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius.

Haaland has registered nine goals and eight assists in six Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund this season, a campaign affected by persistent injuries. In total, he’s scored 70 goals and contributed 19 assists in 69 appearances for the club. With Norway, he’s scored 12 goals in 15 caps.