Ilias Akhomach hints at Spain switch at senior level

Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach has hinted at his intention represent Spain at senior international level.

Akhomach has broken into the Barcelona first team since the start of the 2021/22 campaign with a first team debut against Espanyol in Xavi’s first game in charge last weekend.

However, despite establishing himself within the La Masia conveyor belt of talent into the firs team, Akhomach has previously left the door open his international future in 2021.

Akhomach has represented Spain at underage level at U16 and U18, however, speculation remained open due to his eligibility to represent Morocco at a level stage.

However, according to reports from Marca, the tide has turned on Akhomach’s future with the 17-year-old edging away from an approach to line out for Morocco at senior level.

Akhomach is set to play a key role for Barcelona in the coming weeks after being included in their matchday squad to face Villarreal this weekend.