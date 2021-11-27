Getafe scrap out key 0-0 draw at Mallorca

Struggling Getafe grabbed a battling point in this weekend’s La Liga action thanks to a 0-0 draw away at Mallorca.

Quique Sanchez Flores has slowly turned their disastrous form around since his return to the club at the start of October.

A draw in the Balearic Islands means Getafe have picked up nine points from seven games under Flores as they look to edge themselves away from the drop zone before the end of 2022.

However, despite neither side covering themselves in glory in Palma de Mallorca, Getafe wasted a golden chance just before the break as Mathias Olivera ballooned over from a yard out.

Abdon Prats headed a decent chance wide in Mallorca’s only real chance in the second period as both sides limped over the finish line to a goalless stalemate.

Getafe now face Joventut Mollerussa away in Copa del Rey action in midweek with Mallorca travelling to face Gimnastica Segoviana.

Images via Getty Images