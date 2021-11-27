Felipe Monteiro returns for Atletico Madrid’s trip to Cadiz

Atletico Madrid defender Felipe Monteiro has been recalled to the matchday squad to face Cadiz this weekend.

Los Rojiblancos return to La Liga action in Andalucia tomorrow night after slipping to another Champions League defeat in midweek.

Diego Simeone’s side find themselves facing a final day showdown with Porto to decide their last 16 place in 2022 but they are unbeaten in their last six league outings.

Simeone has opted to just one change from the squad which lost to AC Milan with Monteiro back after serving a European ban.

📋 ¡Descubre los jugadores que componen la expedición rojiblanca a Cádiz! 👇 pic.twitter.com/DRL39V4ajd — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 27, 2021

Monteiro missed out against the Italians following his dismissal at Anfield on November 3.

Simeone is set to stick with an unchanged defence against Cadiz, with Monteiro starting on the bench, but Angel Correa could come back into the starting line up in place of Thomas Lemar.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V CADIZ

Oblak; Llorente, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso; Koke, De Paul; Carrasco, Griezmann, Correa; Suarez