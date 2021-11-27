Celta Vigo beat Alaves 2-1 to leap-frog them in the league table

Celta Vigo beat Alaves 2-1 at a rain-soaked Mendizorroza on Saturday afternoon in La Liga. Santi Mina put the men from Galicia ahead in the 12th minute, only for Joselu to draw Alaves level in the 21st. Iago Aspas won it in the 70th minute, scoring after seeing his initial penalty saved.

Celta saw more of the ball and were more precise with their shooting. Victory means that they climb above Alaves into 13th place in the league table, level on points with 12th-placed Villarreal. Alaves are in 15th, two points behind Celta and just three clear of Elche and the dreaded relegation zone.

❝𝐷𝑎𝑟𝑜𝑠 𝑙𝑎𝑠 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑠

𝑦 𝑣𝑎𝑚𝑜𝑠 𝑎 𝑝𝑜𝑟 𝑀𝐴́𝑆❞ ¡Ya escuchateis a Iago! 💙 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗦 afición por vuestro apoyo en todo el partido y buen viaje de vuelta 👏#AlavésCelta #RCCelta pic.twitter.com/sWFBQ6Pe3h — RC Celta (@RCCelta) November 27, 2021

Celta go to Ebro on Tuesday night to contest the first round of the Copa del Rey, before hosting Valencia at Balaidos next Sunday evening. Alaves travel to Unami in the first round of the Copa, before travelling to Andalusia to take on Granada on Friday night.