Carlo Ancelotti reveals that Vinicius will play on Real Madrid’s left even if Kylian Mbappe arrives

Carlo Ancelotti has no doubts about Vinicius‘ importance to Real Madrid. The Brazilian has really found his frequency this season after years of failing to deliver in the final third and become a vital fixture of the club’s attack alongside Karim Benzema.

Ancelotti made it clear in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo that the left wing at Madrid belongs to Vinicius now, even if Kylian Mbappe arrives from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

“Vini is a player who has to be on the left, and he’s going to play there no matter who his teammates are,” he said when asked whether Mbappe’s arrival would force him to change Vinicius’ role.

This season, Vinicius has contributed eight goals and three assists in 14 appearances in La Liga and two goals and five assists in five Champions League appearances. He looks a different player to the one of previous years.

Mbappe actually has the exact same numbers as Vinicius in the Champions League this season – two goals and five assists in five appearances. In Ligue 1, he’s contributed seven goals and seven assists in 13 appearances.