Barcelona keen to land Ferran Torres as David Alaba returns to training with Real Madrid

Barcelona are determined to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City

Barcelona want Ferran Torres. Cadena SER reported the news on Friday and Diario AS have confirmed the Blaugrana’s interest in the young man currently at Manchester City. Barcelona view the 21-year-old Spanish international as a player who could serve as the spearhead of their attack for years to come.

David Alaba overcomes knee injury to train with Real Madrid ahead of Sevilla clash

Real Madrid trained this morning at Valdebebas ahead of tomorrow evening’s clash with Sevilla according to Marca. David Alaba, Eden Hazard and Fede Valverde all trained with the group, a boost given the injury concerns facing each of the three.

Real Madrid aren’t considering a summer move for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has dreamed of joining Real Madrid for years, but the latest noises coming out of the Santiago Bernabeu is that the Spanish club aren’t interested in the Frenchman and have moved on to other targets according to Marca.

