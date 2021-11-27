Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona battle back to secure 3-1 Villarreal win

Xavi maintained his 100% record in La Liga action this weekend as Barcelona battled back to win 3-1 at Villarreal.

La Blaugrana clinched a 1-0 win over Espanyol in Xavi’s debut last weekend but their midweek 0-0 draw with Benfica reignited concerns over his squad.

But despite enduring a difficult night at El Madrigal, the Catalan giants now move up to ninth in the table overnight.

Dutch star Frenkie de Jong put the visitors ahead after the restart, as VAR ruled in his favour, following referee Cesar Soto Grado’s original decision to disallow the goal for offside.

However, despite looking set to cruise on for all three points, Barcelona were pegged back on 76 minutes as Samuel Chukwueze prodded home a superb leveller.

The Nigerian’s intervention set up a tense finale for Barcelona, but key man Memphis Depay reacted to a defensive mix up to slot them back in front, in the final minutes.

Substitute Philippe Coutinho added a third goal from the penalty spot in added time after being fouled by Juan Foyth inside the box.

Up next for Barcelona is a home game against Real Betis next weekend with Villarreal at Victoria CF in midweek Copa del Rey action.

