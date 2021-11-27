Barcelona are determined to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City

Barcelona want Ferran Torres. Cadena SER reported the news on Friday and Diario AS have confirmed the Blaugrana’s interest in the young man currently at Manchester City. Barcelona view the 21-year-old Spanish international as a player who could serve as the spearhead of their attack for years to come.

Mateu Alemany is currently in Manchester negotiating the deal, with the hope of recruiting Ferran during this coming January transfer window. He’s always been Barcelona’s top target, despite rumours connecting them with moves for Raheem Sterling and Dani Olmo.

Ferran is currently out injured after fracturing his foot during the Nations League in October. He’s performed well at City, but has struggled to gain continuity in one of the most stacked teams in European football. He joined City in the summer of 2020 from Valencia, where he played 97 matches and contributed nine goals and 12 assists. With Spain, he’s scored 12 goals in 21 games.