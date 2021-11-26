Xavi Hernandez has told midfielder Riqui Puig what he must do to save his Barcelona career.

Puig was linked with a move away from Camp Nou over the summer having failed to win over Ronald Koeman.

But he gets a fresh chance under new boss Xavi, like the rest of the Barcelona squad.

There have already been rumours that Puig has not done enough to impress Xavi, but the Barca boss says the 22-year-old will still get his opportunity.

More than that, Xavi has told Puig exactly what he wants to see from him if he wants to remain at the club.

He said in today’s press conference, as streamed on Twitter: “He is one of the squad and we count on him. Everyone will have an opportunity, we have various competitions.

“He has an enormous talent to attack centrally, to arrive in the area and he is capable to give the final pass that we need.

“He has an innate talent and has to be as important to the team as Gavi and Nico.

“He has to dare, he has to arrive in the area, but from there.”

Puig has played just 135 minutes of football so far this season, not yet starting a single game.

He faces a tough job to displace the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Sergi Roberto and other midfielders.

Though, it seems he will get his chance before any final decision is made on his future.