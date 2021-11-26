Barcelona are said to be prepared to offload young midfielder Riqui Puig this winter.

Puig was linked with a move away from Camp Nou over the summer when Barca were trying to shift dead wood in their bid to save every penny they could to keep Lionel Messi.

But determined to make his Barcelona dreams come true, the 22-year-old dug his heels in and made it clear he would not be leaving.

Like all Barca players, Puig has been given a fresh chance to impress under new head coach Xavi Hernandez, but he has not convinced his new boss.

According to The Transfer Exchange Show, Xavi has not been convinced by Puig and is prepared to sell him during the January transfer window.

Puig is only under contract until 2023, and while he could still choose to dig his heels in, he is unlikely to see regular football at Barca.

Under Ronald Koeman, Puig knew there was hope for the future given fact Koeman was never likely to be in charge long-term.

But Xavi will be at Camp Nou for the long run, and Puig is unlikely to be chosen ahead of the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Sergi Roberto and others.

The young midfielder has played just 135 minutes in La Liga for Barca this term, and it’s likely he will now need to move on to find more regular game time.