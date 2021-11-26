Villarreal have finally welcomed Gerard Moreno back into group training.

It has been a frustrating season so far for Gerard, who finished last season as the highest-scoring Spaniard in La Liga.

Gerard’s 30 goals across all competition were vital for Villarreal as they secured a Europa League title.

And his absence has been key to their struggles so far this term.

A partially torn hamstring has already cost Gerard seven games this season, but he is now preparing to return.

As detailed by Diario AS, the 29-year-old has now returned to group training, although he won’t feature in this weekend’s clash with Barcelona.

It’s hoped Gerard will be fit enough to face Sevilla next week as Villarreal look to recover their season in this difficult run of games.

The Yellow Submarine are currently 12th in the table and eight points off the top six despite having high hopes coming into this season.