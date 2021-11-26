Barcelona return to La Liga action this weekend as they prepare for a trip to Castellon.

The Blaugrana could only pick up a goalless draw against Benfica in the Champions League during the week.

That result needs them needing to win their final game, against Bayern Munich, to progress.

But in the meantime, focus will return to La Liga matters, and Barca will be hoping to build on their win over Espanyol with three more points this weekend.

On Saturday, they go up against Villarreal away from home, and while the Yellow Submarine have also had a rocky start to the season, a trip to Estadio de la Ceramica is always a tricky one.

Though, history suggests Barca have little to worry about.

That’s because Villarreal boss Unai Emery has an extremely poor record against Barca.

The Basque head coach has won just two of the 27 games he has faced Barca, drawing six.

That’s a concerning record for Villarreal as they prepare to face Barca, but they have shown a knack of getting results from the bigger teams, even during their struggles this season.

And unlike many of those 27 games Emery has taken on Barca, the Blaugrana are a long way from their desired level.