Sevilla have been dealt three fresh injury blows ahead of their crucial La Liga clash with Real Madrid.

Los Nervionenses head to the Santiago Bernabeu sat two points behind Real Madrid and desperate not to lose ground in the title race.

But they face a difficult challenge, heading up against a Los Blancos side who have won their last five games across all competitions.

That’s not the only challenge, either, with Sevilla nursing a number injury issues currently.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Sevilla will be without their starting centre-backs for the clash in Madrid, with both Jules Koundé and Diego Carlos expected to miss out on the back of the Champions League win over Wolfsburg.

Sevilla could also be without key winger Lucas Ocampos for this one, while experienced Jesus Navas remains out long-term.

Those injuries should make for an extremely challenging evening for Sevilla on Sunday in the capital.