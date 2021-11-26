Former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos could make his long-awaited Paris Saint-Germain debut this weekend.

Ramos has missed the opening months of the season through a muscular injury that has troubled him since the summer.

PSG were said to have been aware of the injury from the moment they signed the centre-back on a free transfer from Real Madrid.

But it has lingered on a lot longer than both Ramos and PSG would have liked.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino‘s men could do with a little defensive inspiration, conceding in each of their last five games.

And criticism begun to rain following PSG’s Champions League defeat to Manchester City during the week, a result that guaranteed second place for the Parisiens.

Ramos returned to the PSG matchday squad ahead of that one, but he could not get off the bench.

He is, however, set to play a part this weekend when PSG Saint-Etienne.

According to Diario AS, Pochettino is strongly considering starting Ramos as he searches for answers to his leaky defence.

And Ramos is said to be fit enough to embrace the challenge, meaning we could finally see his long-awaited debut.