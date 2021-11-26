Arsenal and France legend Roberto Pires has issues his verdict on recent circumstances at Barcelona.

It has been a busy few weeks at the Camp Nou, with Barca deciding to change head coaches.

Ronald Koeman was replaced with Xavi Hernandez amid a disappointing start to the campaign.

Barca are currently just above mid-table, even after a win over Espanyol last week, and even with their difficulties off the field, that is never going to be accepted by those in Catalonia.

Xavi has a difficult job on his hands, especially at such a young age, but according to former Villarreal midfielder Pires, he has the capabilities to achieve special things at Camp Nou.

“When you are going to be the coach of Barcelona, you have to know the tactics will be with the ball, that the rival has to run,” he told Sport.

“To play with possession, you should have players with a lot of quality. Koeman has the same footballers, but sometimes things go and sometimes they don’t.

“Xavi has something special do to big things with Barca.”

Barcelona return to action on Saturday evening as they take on Villarreal away from home.

The Blaugrana will be looking to get back to winning ways following a draw in the Champions League during the week.