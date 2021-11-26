Robert Pires has sent a message to Barcelona over young star Gavi.

Gavi is already attracting attention at Camp Nou despite being just 17 years of age.

The midfielder has been excellent for the Barca first team, and he has also impressed on the international stage, already earning four Spain caps.

It’s already pretty clear that Gavi is one of the brightest talents of his generation, not only at Barca but across European football.

And former Arsenal and Villarreal star Pires has told Barcelona to do all they can to keep their starlet.

“I think, like a lot of people, the one I love is Gavi,” he told Sport.

“Around a month and a half ago, when Spain played him against France in the Nations League final, I was in Milan.

“He played an impressive game. Barca have to do everything they can to make sure he stays for many years because he has something special.

“Pedri, Ansu (Fati), Nico, Gavi…the fans shouldn’t forget that they are just 17 and 19 years of age.

“People already want to see Barca win, but that will arrive in a year or two”

Gavi has already racked up 16 senior appearances for Barcelona this season, and it’s clear he will be an important part of Xavi Hernandez’s plans going forward.