Real Madrid learn extent of David Alaba injury ahead of Sevilla clash

Real Madrid have dodged an injury scare following their Champions League win over Sheriff.

Los Blancos wrapped up qualification for the Champions League knockout stage during the week with a 3-0 away win over Sheriff.

David Alaba scored the opener in the win, but he was later forced off with a knee injury.

Los Blancos were left wide-eyed after the injury blow, concerned for their star defender, and indeed their season given how key Alaba has been since joining on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in the summer.

But all is well. According to Diario AS, Alaba has suffered just a small knee injury and not only is it not serious, but he might even be fit to face Sevilla in Sunday’s crucial La Liga clash.

That will be a big relief for Real Madrid fans, and indeed Carlo Ancelotti, who has found a very good centre-back partnership between Alaba and Eder Militao this season.

David Alaba Real Madrid

