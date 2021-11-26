Real Madrid have dodged an injury scare following their Champions League win over Sheriff.

Los Blancos wrapped up qualification for the Champions League knockout stage during the week with a 3-0 away win over Sheriff.

David Alaba scored the opener in the win, but he was later forced off with a knee injury.

Los Blancos were left wide-eyed after the injury blow, concerned for their star defender, and indeed their season given how key Alaba has been since joining on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in the summer.

But all is well. According to Diario AS, Alaba has suffered just a small knee injury and not only is it not serious, but he might even be fit to face Sevilla in Sunday’s crucial La Liga clash.

That will be a big relief for Real Madrid fans, and indeed Carlo Ancelotti, who has found a very good centre-back partnership between Alaba and Eder Militao this season.