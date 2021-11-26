Premier League duo Manchester United and Newcastle United could apply pressure to Barcelona over Ousmane Dembélé.

Dembélé is out of contract this summer and talks have been ongoing with Barcelona for a couple of months.

The winger has spent much of this season out injured, with his injury problems continuing to hamper his progress, but Barca are still keen to keep him.

New head coach Xavi Hernandez is a big fan of Dembélé’s and has already declared his intention to keep the Frenchman more than once.

But while Barca remain optimistic, they are yet to make much progress with Dembélé, who is holding out for his worth.

The Blaugrana are not in position to offer a huge contract given their financial issues, and that could make them vulnerable.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Newcastle United, who were subject to a Saudi takeover recently, remain interested in signing Dembélé on a free.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are said to be in pole position as they look to strengthen their flanks.

If Dembélé doesn’t agree a new deal in the next month, he will be free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any team outside Spain from January 1.

And with Manchester United and Newcastle United both said to be willing to tempt him with a juicy wage package – given the lack of transfer fee – Barcelona may be forced to do what they have to in order to get the deal done.