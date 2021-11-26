Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has doubled down in his attack on Real Madrid fans.

Barnett has criticised Real Madrid fans a number of times for their treatment of his client.

Bale has been a huge success for Real Madrid on the whole, scoring key goals, winning everything there is to win at club level.

But injuries, a lack of form, and perhaps even a lack of focus in recent years has seen Bale become criticised by Real Madrid fans.

And Barnett has often spoken out about that, believing Bale should be due more leeway given what he has achieved at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And in his latest interview with Diario AS via Mundo Deportivo, Barnett has again criticised supporters of Real Madrid.

He said: “I never speak for him. I speak for myself. They are my thoughts and not the thoughts of Gareth Bale. I don’t speak in the name of Gareth Bale.”

“I think the fans treated him in a disgusting way. Gareth Bale was fantastic for Real Madrid. Look at all the things he won with them, and the goals that he scored.

“And they have treated him fairly? no.”

Bale returned to Real Madrid ahead of this season and started brightly, amking three appearances to kick the season off.

Since then, he hasn’t played a single game due to injury, recently returning for an international game with Wales before suffering a fresh setback.