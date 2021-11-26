Real Madrid may have their eyes on Kylian Mbappe, but there is another superstar striker interested in a move to the Spanish capital.

Mbappe was the subject of a number of Los Blancos bids during the summer, ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

But PSG remained resistant to the offers, and Real Madrid will now likely wait until the summer, hoping they can lure Mbappe for free.

But in the meantime, a report has emerged claiming Borussia Dortmund superstar Haaland, who is often measured against Mbappe, has reportedly decided on his preferred destination.

Haaland has been linked with a number of clubs ahead of an expected exit from Dortmund next season, and according to Goal, if he does leave, his first choice would be Real Madrid.

With 49 goals in 49 Bundesliga games for Dortmund, the 21-year-old is a very attractive prospect.

But Mbappe still appears to be Real Madrid’s primary option, and that’s not going to change while there is a possibility of signing the PSG star for nothing.