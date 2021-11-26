One of Barcelona’s loan stars impressed during the week despite Xavi Hernandez’s men coming up short.

The Blaugrana could really have done with a win over Benfica on Tuesday night, but their goalless draw with the Portuguese side means they must now in their final game, against Bayern Munich, to progress.

But there were some positives during the clash, and one of them was loan star Yusuf Demir.

Demir had only started two La Liga games previously, but he was handed a start against Benfica, with Xavi keen to use out and out wingers.

The 18-year-old did well, too, almost scoring with a superb curling effort, only for it to cannon back off the post.

It’s still early in Demir’s loan spell, the youngster joining on a season-long loan deal from Rapid Wien, but Barca can activate their option to buy at any point.

And that option to buy, according to Sport, is worth €10million.

Given Demir is still only 18 years of age and looking like a talent, that might just be worth paying for Barca.

Though, they are likely to wait until the end fo the season to assess the deal given their current financial situation.