Here are the Spanish football morning headlines for November 26.

Real Betis progress

Real Betis secured their place in the Europa League Round of 32 on Thursday night with a win over Ferencvaros.

Goals from Cristian Tello and Sergio Canales scored they key goals as Betis advanced with a game to spare.

They did so thanks to Bayer Leverkusen’s comeback to win 3-2 against Celtic, eliminating the Scottish side.

Betis are now guaranteed to finish second place, regardless of their result against Celtic in the last game. They cannot finish top.

Real Sociedad slip up

Real Sociedad failed to match Real Betis’ success, losing 2-1 away to Monaco despite Alexander Isak’s equaliser.

All three goals were scored within the space of nine minutes, and the defeat means La Real have to beat PSV in their final game to go through.

No other result will do for Imanol Alguacil’s men.

Sterling deal almost impossible

Barcelona have been linked with Raheem Sterling over recent months, but according to Mundo Deportivo, a January move is unlikely.

It has been reported Barca could try to sign Sterling on the cheap ahead of his contract expiring next summer, or even on loan.

But it’s not thought that will be almost impossible due to Barca’s complicated financial situation.