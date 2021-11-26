Barcelona are said to be optimistic over the future of Ousmane Dembélé.

The Blaugrana have been working on renewing the contract of their French winger over recent weeks and months.

Barca, and indeed new head coach Xavi Hernandez, believe the best is still yet to come from Dembélé, who has been plagued by injury since his 2017 arrival.

Xavi wants Dembélé to play a big part in his new project, the former Barca midfielder putting big emphasis on speedy wingers.

And it is for that reason that he is so keen for the club to extend Dembélé’s contract beyond this summer.

But thus far, efforts have been slow with Barca seeking a deal given their current financial situation.

Nevertheless, the mood from the club is optimism, according to Marca.

Barca are said to remain confident of agreeing a deal with Dembélé ahead of any possible exit next summer.

If a deal is not agreed by January, Dembélé will be free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain from that point.

Though, it is unlikely he will do so, still keen to prove himself at Camp Nou.