Zinedine Zidane is said to have set a condition to PSG amid links with the head coach job.

PSG currently have a manager in place having hired Maurico Pochettino only last year.

Since then, they have given the former Tottenham boss a contract extension, but there is already talk they could make a change.

That is, in part, because there is serious talk of Manchester United appointing Pochettino come the end of the season, having sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and hired Ralph Rangnick on an interim basis.

According to Le Parisien, PSG have already spoken to PSG ahead of the Pochettino potentially moving on.

And according to Foot Mercato, Zidane has told PSG he will only take over if he has total control of the footballing department.

As things stand, sporting director Leonardo has a big say on things, but Zidane has no interest of being a head coach.

The Frenchman wants to take over the project as a manager, who has total charge of proceeding on and off the field when it comes to his team.

It will be interesting to see how PSG respond to that demand, if indeed Zidane has made it.