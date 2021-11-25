Xavi Hernandez has asked for a new contract for one of his players.

Barca have been on a mission to tie their younger players down to new contracts, with Pedri recently signing a new deal, while talks are ongoing with Ousmane Dembélé.

But some of the older players also need new deals, and according to TV3 via Sport, new Barca boss Xavi wants a new deal for Sergi Roberto.

Roberto is only under contract until the end of this season and was one of the players to help the club by restructuring his deal.

The 29-year-old remains a key part of the first-team plans under Xavi, whether it is in midfield or in his natural full-back position.

And so a new contract certainly makes sense, especially given the fact it would cost Barca a significant amount of money – and money they haven’t got – to get another player at the standard of Roberto.

With that in mind, Xavi is said to have asked the club to kick on with talks with Roberto over a new deal so that the versatile defender can continue with his work knowing he has security over his future.