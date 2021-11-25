The state of play for the five La Liga clubs still in the Champions League

There are five La Liga clubs competing in the Champions League this season, and each still have a chance of making it through to the last 16 heading into the final matchday of the group phase.

Atletico Madrid are bottom of Group B, level on points with Milan, one behind Porto and a whopping eleven shy of Liverpool. Despite their woeful record this season, if they beat Porto on the final matchday and Milan don’t beat Liverpool they’ll sneak through.

Barcelona are second in Group E, two points clear of Benfica and six clear of Dynamo Kyiv but eight behind Bayern Munich. They go to Bavaria on the final matchday and need to win, or else hope that Dynamo can beat Benfica. If they don’t win and Benfica are victorious, the Blaugrana are headed for the Europa League.

Real Madrid are the only Spanish side already through to the last 16. They’re top of Group D heading into the final matchday, two points clear of Inter, six clear of Sheriff and eleven clear of Shakhtar Donetsk. They’ll play Inter to decided first place.

Sevilla are third in Group G going into the final matchday, a point clear of Wolfsburg but one behind Salzburg and two behind Lille. They play Salzburg next, and their future is in their own hands. If they win, they’re guaranteed a place in the last 16.

Villarreal are second in Group F heading into the final matchday, three points behind Manchester United, one clear of Atalanta and three clear of Young Boys. They face Atalanta next in a true showdown. If they avoid defeat, they’re through.