Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with a move for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

En-Nesyri has impressed across the last year or so for Sevilla, scoring 25 goals in 63 La Liga appearances and making the starting spot his own.

He scored 18 times in La Liga last season, and finished the campaign as the fifth-highest scorer in the league.

The 24-year-old is Julen Lopetegui‘s starting frontman, though he is currently out injured and looks likely to remain out until the new year.

Though, that hasn’t stopped teams from sniffing around En-Nesyri, who has previously attracted interest from the Premier League.

West Ham have seen a €30million offer turned down in the past, Sevilla chief Monchi valuing his star striker at a far higher number.

En-Nesyri signed for Sevilla for €20million last year, and since then, he has gone from strength to strength, and his value has likely more than doubled in the eyes of Sevilla, who have him tied down to a contract until 2025.

Though, interest is still there, and according to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United have the 24-year-old on their list of potential targets for the January window.

Arsenal have also been linked in the past, and Sevilla could find themselves busy in the January window.

Though, a move for En-Nesyri in the winter might be a little risky, especially given the money being talked about and the fact he is not due back from injury until some time in January, meaning he is also set to miss the African Cup of Nations with Morocco.