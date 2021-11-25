Robert Pires believes Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé has hit a turning point at Barcelona.

Dembélé has found things difficult at times since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Injuries have plagued the winger’s career so far, though he is still only 24 years of age, and new Barca boss Xavi Hernandez is desperate for him to become key to his project.

Xavi is not the only one who sees the talent Dembélé has, either, with France legend Pires also backing the winger to become a success after a ‘turning point’ during the week.

Dembélé returned from injury for the second time this season during Barcelona’s goalless draw with Benfica.

The 24-year-old recently returned after four months but suffered another setback.

But on Tuesday, he returned and came through a 30-minute performance unscathed, and with fans cheering his name following an impressive cameo.

That was a turning point, according to Pires, who told Sport: “For me, Dembélé is one of the best that we have in France. It’s clear that with his injury history, he has to be very careful.

“The life of a footballer is like this. Also, to have look, yes, but over all, to be careful.

“I think that what happened the other day at Camp Nou, to enter the pitch and receive so much love from the fans, it’s going to help him.

“For a player’s mental level, it’s vital. What happened on Tuesday at Camp Nou is a turning point.”