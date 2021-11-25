Europa League La Liga

Real Sociedad left with do-or-die PSV clash after Monaco defeat

Real Sociedad have been left with an all-or-nothing tie in the Europa League after suffering defeat in Monaco.

Imanol Alguacil‘s men came up short in the French principality after a frantic 10 minutes.

Kevin Volland put Monaco ahead on the 28th minute only for Real Sociedad to equalise seven minutes later through Alexander Isak.

But within three minutes, the home side had retaken the lead, with Youssouf Fofana – who was later sent off – finding the net.

The result will be a difficult one to take for Real Sociedad, who have been left in third place with just one game remaining.

La Real now find themselves in a position where they have to beat PSV at home on December 9 to progress.

No other result will send Alguacil’s men through, with PSV currently holding a two-point advantage after their 2-0 win over Sturm Graz this evening.

A huge clash awaits both Real Sociedad and PSV at Reale Arena.

