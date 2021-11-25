Real Betis secure Europa League Round of 32 spot with Ferencvaros win

Real Betis secure progression through to the Europa League knockout stage this evening.

Manuel Pellegrini‘s men have secured a knockout stage spot after a pivotal win this evening.

Betis had to do their own job and rely on results elsewhere to get through this evening, and things did indeed fall their way.

Celtic were 2-1 heading into the final minutes against Bayer Leverkusen, a result that would have taken the race to the final day.

But two late Leverkusen goals meant a Betis win would be enough for them to progress with a game to spare.

They got the job done, too, beating Ferencvaros at home thanks to goals from Cristian Tello and Sergio Canales.

The win means a spot in the Round of 32 is now guaranteed for Pellegrini’s men, who are four points ahead of Celtic.

They head to Parkhead for the final game, already knowing their fate, unable to take over Leverkusen, who are three points ahead and with a better head-to-head record.

Nevertheless, it is mission accomplished for Betis, and without the stress of a final must-win game.