Zinedine Zidane could be headed to Paris Saint-Germain after all.

The French boss has been linked with a move to the Ligue 1 giants over recent weeks on the back of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s sacking by Manchester United.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with United, and the supposed chain reaction would see Zidane head to Paris.

Recent reports had suggested Zidane did not want to take over a club halfway through the season.

And that is something the latest report from Le Parisien via Diario AS has concurred with, but that’s not the end of the story.

United are now looking to appoint Lokomitiv Moscow boss Ralf Rangnick until the end of the season, and that leaves the door open for Pochettino to make the switch to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

According to the report, PSG are open to that idea, keen to appoint Zidane at the end of this season, and it’s claimed meetings have already taken place.

Zidane is said to have met with PSG bosses in Paris to discuss the possibility of taking over from next season, and the chain reaction could indeed go ahead, just a little later than expected.