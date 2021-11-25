Pedri celebrates his 19th birthday today, but he’s already a truly elite footballer

Barcelona and La Roja midfielder Pedri turned 19 today. The boy from the Canary Islands has been a revelation since breaking into the Blaugrana’s first team at the beginning of last season, quickly becoming one of the finest playmakers in the game.

Feliz cumpleaños, Pedri. 🥳 The Barcelona starlet is getting old. He's 19 now. 💫 pic.twitter.com/uxzPO9jcWf — Football España (@footballespana_) November 25, 2021

Pedri is valued at £72m by Transfermarkt, and made 37 La Liga appearances for Barcelona last season as well as helping them win the Copa del Rey, beating Athletic Club in the final at La Cartuja. He’s also earned ten caps for the Spanish national team, becoming an integral part of the side that made it to the semi-final of Euro 2020 and the final of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

🎂 @Pedri turns 19 today! Wish him a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/rRIq20GmW2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2021

Injury, however, has disrupted his beginning to this campaign. He’s played just twice in La Liga and twice in the Champions League. Across the last 365 days, however, according to FBref, he’s rated as an elite performer compared to positional peers in npxG, xA, npxG+A, shot-creating actions, passes attempted, pass completion percentage, progressive carries, touches in the attacking penalty area, progressive passes received, pressures and blocks. Despite his tender age, he’s a truly elite footballer.