Here are the Spanish football evening headlines for November 25.

Pedri injury blow

Barcelona have learned the extent of star midfielder Pedri’s latest injury setback.

Pedri has only played two La Liga appearances so far this season following a muscular injury, and he recently suffered a fresh blow.

It has now been confirmed by Sport that he will miss the rest of the year, likely to return to action in January.

Barca start negotiations

Barcelona are said to have begun talks with Basel striker Arthur Cabral.

Barca are hoping to strengthen their front line during the January transfer window, though much will depend on whether they can free up enough funds to spend.

According to Sport, talks have already begun with Cabral, who has scored an impressive 42 goals in 56 league appearances.

Valencia injury issue

Valencia will have to make do without starting defender Gabriel Paulista again this weekend.

Gabriel has struggled with a hamstring injury, forcing Jose Bordalas to lean on Mouctar Diakhaby.

Diakhaby will be in place again this weekend as Valencia face Rayo Vallecano.