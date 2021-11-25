Jose Luis Gaya has sent an encouraging message to Valencia fans over his contract situation.

Gaya has been one of the best players at Mestalla for some time, the full-back putting in consistent performances throughout the club’s ups and downs.

The 26-year-old is a 17-time Spain international and a regular among Luis Enrique‘s squad.

But with such impressive performances comes transfer speculation, and Gaya has been regularly linked with an exit from Mestalla.

Barcelona have been among the clubs linked, but Gaya wants to stick around, still very happy in Valencia.

And speaking to Las Provincias via Marca, he revealed that his representatives have begun talks to extend his current contract beyond 2023.

“I have always said that Valencia is my home and it always will be my team,” he said.

“I am very comfortable, I have a contract until 2023 and I know that we have started the process of renovation.”

Gaya has been key to Valencia’s solid start to this season, scoring twice and assisting twice in 10 appearances from left-back.

Valencia are currently in mid-table and within touching distance of the European places, impressing under new boss Jose Bordalas.